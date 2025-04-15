Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Announces Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 230.18 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £232.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.92. Next 15 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.87).
Next 15 Group Company Profile
