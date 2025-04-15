Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Announces Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 230.18 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £232.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.92. Next 15 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.87).

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

