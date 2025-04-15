Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BTB Q1 Earnings

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.