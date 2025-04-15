Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Subaru Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
