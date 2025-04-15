Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Subaru Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Subaru in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Subaru by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Subaru by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

