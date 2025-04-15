National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:NWH Q1 Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, insider Kolter Capital NWH LLC bought 160,900 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.56 per share, with a total value of C$733,333.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.