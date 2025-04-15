National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:NWH Q1 Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Kolter Capital NWH LLC bought 160,900 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.56 per share, with a total value of C$733,333.93.
