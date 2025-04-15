Billington (LON:BILN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%.
Billington Trading Down 20.3 %
Shares of LON BILN opened at GBX 362.76 ($4.78) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.33. The company has a market cap of £45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. Billington has a 12 month low of GBX 357.20 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Billington Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Billington
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.