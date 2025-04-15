Billington (LON:BILN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Billington Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of LON BILN opened at GBX 362.76 ($4.78) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.33. The company has a market cap of £45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. Billington has a 12 month low of GBX 357.20 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

