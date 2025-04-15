Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 11,728 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon makes up 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $26,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 398,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 730,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 356,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Chad R. Abraham bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 5,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,253.78. Insiders purchased a total of 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

