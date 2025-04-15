Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 361,543 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $159,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

