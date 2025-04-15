Kane Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

