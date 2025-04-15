M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,038,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,813,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,174,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $572.77 and a 200-day moving average of $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

