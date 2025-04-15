Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRM opened at $254.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.42 and a 200-day moving average of $310.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.76.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.