Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

