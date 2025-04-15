Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $264.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average is $288.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

