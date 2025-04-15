Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $347.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.