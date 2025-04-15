Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $37,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.