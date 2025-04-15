GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 63,300 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bally’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Bally’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Bally’s stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $751.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.