GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.74 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,616,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,495,000 after purchasing an additional 787,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 96,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.