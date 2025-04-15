GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,016,000. Summit Materials comprises approximately 2.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after buying an additional 822,222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $54.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

