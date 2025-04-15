GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

