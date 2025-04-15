GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 28,200 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 0.1 %

Intevac stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Intevac Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVAC

Intevac Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.