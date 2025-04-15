GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 1,857.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 326,425 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCV stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

