Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after acquiring an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. This trade represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

Shares of EQR opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.84%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

