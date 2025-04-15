Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $65,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $296.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.23 and a 200 day moving average of $256.99. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $299.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.