Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

