CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 3.6% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

