Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up 1.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AGCO by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

