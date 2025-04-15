AGP Franklin LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

