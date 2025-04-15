Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.46 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MAS opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

