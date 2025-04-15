Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

BMY stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

