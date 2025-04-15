Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 110,821 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 217.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,821 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after buying an additional 1,638,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.