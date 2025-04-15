Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.60 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 45.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

