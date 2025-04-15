Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 326,313 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 326,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,000. BlackLine comprises approximately 2.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

