CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,092.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.31.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

