Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC):

4/12/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.52.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital Corp alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.