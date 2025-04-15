Mariner LLC Purchases 44,235 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,235 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $75,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $385,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

