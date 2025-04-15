LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $951,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,584,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,642,000 after purchasing an additional 964,454 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of PLD stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

