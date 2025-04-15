Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.31.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.87. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.