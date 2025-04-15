TSG Consumer Partners LP Has $183.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TSG Consumer Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709,563 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros accounts for approximately 100.0% of TSG Consumer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TSG Consumer Partners LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $183,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 375,943 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 407,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

