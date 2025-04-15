Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,398,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.