Dodge & Cox Sells 134,884 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,180,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,884 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.17% of Elanco Animal Health worth $1,007,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 115,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

