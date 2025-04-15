Dodge & Cox Has $833.06 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,540,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,273 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $833,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day moving average of $258.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.