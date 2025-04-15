Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,443,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

