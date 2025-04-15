Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 106,131 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

