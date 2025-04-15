XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Times by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

