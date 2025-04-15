Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 6,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after buying an additional 803,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,127.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,971,000 after purchasing an additional 392,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $46,979,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $278.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $330.46.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.