LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,037 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

