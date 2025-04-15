Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $484.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.42. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

