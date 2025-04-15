Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSI opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

