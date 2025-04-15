Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

