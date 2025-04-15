XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. FMR LLC raised its position in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haleon by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 161,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 930,701 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

