60,482 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,030,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

